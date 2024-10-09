Modi inaugurates infra projects in Maharashtra, predicts assembly poll win, attacks Congress

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Haryana, whilst speaking at an event to inaugurate 10 medical colleges and announce upgrades to Nagpur and Shirdi airports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in Haryana.(Reuters file)

Addressing the gathering via video conference, Modi claimed that the people of Haryana had thwarted the Congress's alleged attempts to divide voters along caste lines. He expressed his desire for an even more substantial victory for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

"The Haryana elections revealed the nation's mood on Tuesday," Modi stated. "We completed two terms and were elected for a third. The entire ecosystem of the Congress was involved in misleading the people."

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods among Dalits, asserting that Dalits in Haryana had given "record-breaking support" to the BJP, foiling the opposition's plans. He added that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Haryana had also aligned with his party.

Modi further alleged that Congress had attempted to incite farmers and youth against the BJP, but both groups had remained steadfast in their support. "Congress tried all ways, but people ensured that plans of urban Naxals and Congress were foiled," he declared.

In a pointed critique of Congress's political strategy, Modi accused the party of adhering to a "divide and rule" policy. "Congress's formula is clear: scare Muslims and convert them into a vote bank. But not a single Congress leader said that there are many castes among Muslims. However, when it comes to Hindus, they start discussing the caste system," he said.

Modi went on to claim that Congress was attempting to instigate conflict among Hindus along caste lines for political gain. "They know that if Hindus divide, it will benefit them, and hence they can do their politics. Wherever elections happen, Congress uses the same formula," he asserted.

Expressing confidence in the electorate of Maharashtra, Modi predicted that voters would unite behind the Mahayuti alliance. "BJP won in Haryana, and we want an even bigger victory in this state," he said, contrasting his alliance with the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, which he claimed would "weaken the state".

The Prime Minister's address coincided with the launch of 10 new government medical colleges across Maharashtra, including facilities in Mumbai, Ambernath, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, and Hingoli.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Maharashtra, valued at over ₹7,600 crore, including the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, estimated to cost approximately ₹7,000 crore.