Modi to lay foundation stone of Dharavi redev project: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Dharavi redevelopment project after the January 15 civic elections. This was stated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis while campaigning for Mahayuti candidates at Dharavi on Saturday evening. Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the country, is being redeveloped by the Gautam Adani-led Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited.

The civic elections in Mumbai, which will decide who holds the keys to the city, is being hotly contested. During the Lok Sabha elections, Dharavi voted for the Shiv Sena UBT candidate, and in the assembly elections, for the Congress.

“The redeveloped buildings in Dharavi will be better than some of the projects of the best developers. They will have amenities, gardens and playgrounds,’’ Fadnavis promised. He reiterated that all eligible slum residents would be resettled in Dharavi (slums up to 14 feet high and constructed before January 1, 2000 are eligible). He said eligible slum-dwellers will get 350 sq ft homes, not 300 sq ft.

He also said various businesses such as the potters, leather industry and small-scale food industry, which are a part of Dharavi’s unique character, will be resettled in-situ and the industries will be given a tax holiday for five years.

The redevelopment of the neighbourhood has also created apprehension among the large number of residents deemed ineligible, particularly those who live in two- and three- storey slums. “We will not desert the ineligible. They will also get a house of their own. This is the first project where eligible and ineligible will get homes. We have decided this on humanitarian grounds. Or else, they (ineligible residents) will set up slums elsewhere,’’ Fadnavis said.

The chief minister denied allegations made by the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), that Dharavi has been “sold” to the Adani group. “It has been given to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, where the state, SRA and DRP are partners. No one will snatch the project. The residents will be owners,” he claimed. “Don’t believe people who say the land has been snatched.”

Fadnavis, who is addressing multiple rallies in support of BJP candidates, also addressed a gathering at Ghatkopar west on Saturday.