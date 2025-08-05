Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Monorail set for overhaul with 5-year private operations contract

Ateeq Shaikh
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 07:36 am IST

MUMBAI: In a bid to revive Mumbai’s struggling monorail system, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL)—a subsidiary of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)—plans to appoint a single private operator through a five-year contract to oversee its operations and maintenance.

Mumbai, India. July 07, 2025: New colored Monorail racks have arrived at the Wadala Monorail Depot. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) plans to introduce additional monorail services to help manage the heavy rush. Mumbai, India. July 07, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)
The nearly 20-km long Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle) corridor has faced persistent technical glitches and service disruptions since its commercial launch on February 2, 2014. The system’s troubles continued after MMRDA terminated its contract with the original operator, a consortium of Scomi Engineering and Larsen & Toubro, in December 2018.

Since then, operations have been managed under annual contracts by different private players, leading to repeated coordination issues. “Each time there’s a breakdown or delay, the blame game begins between the operators and the maintenance team,” an MMMOCL official said, adding that a long-term single-operator model is aimed at fixing accountability.

Bleeding infrastructure, limping services

Despite the arrival of new rolling stock, the system continues to underperform. On July 28, only one train serviced the entire 19.54-km route, despite the availability of eight older trains and seven newly delivered rakes. An eighth new rake is expected later this month, while two more are due by November.

The new trains, supplied by Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives, are yet to receive the necessary safety clearances to begin full operations.

The 300 crore tender floated by MMMOCL includes both operations and maintenance of the entire system—including the Wadala depot and 17 stations. Notably, the new contract excludes any joint ventures, allowing only single bidders to qualify.

Revival plan in motion

Under its 2024 revival blueprint, MMMOCL plans to field 12 operational rakes daily—eight refurbished old trains and ten new rakes—while two will be kept on standby and four reserved for scheduled maintenance. Originally, Scomi Engineering was to supply 15 rakes, but only 10 were delivered before contractual disputes ended the collaboration.

According to current plans, 142 services are scheduled each weekday, with each train running approximately 350 km daily between 5.48 am and 11 pm. However, these targets are not met at times due to inadequate rolling stock and frequent breakdowns.

