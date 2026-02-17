More heads roll in MMRDA for Metro 4 mishap, consultant to be sacked

MUMBAI: In the aftermath of the accident on Saturday, in which a parapet wall of Metro 4 crashed down on an auto rickshaw at Mulund, MMRDA has suspended two more of its officials and initiated a departmental inquiry into one. It has also terminated the services of the general consultant involved and is set to establish a vigilance cell. The decision to initiate these four measures was taken on Monday evening during the MMRDA Authority Meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. iMumbai, India - February 14, 2026: A portion of a Metro rail track pillar in north-east Mumbai’s Mulund West collapsed on Wednesday. At least 3 persons could be injured in the incident. The track, from which a slab fell, was under construction. The incident reportedly occurred along LBS Marg in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 14, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

MMRDA suspended its executive engineer Satyajit Salve on Saturday within a few hours of the mishap that killed one person and injured three others. With another round of suspension, the number now stands at three.

A source told Hindustan Times that superintending engineer Abhijeet Bhisikar and deputy engineer Snehal Sawant were suspended with immediate effect while the fourth official, chief engineer Madhukar Kharat, will have to face a departmental inquiry. The reinstatement of the suspended officials will be subject to the outcome of the inquiry.

With the suspension of Bhisikar and the inquiry against Kharat, the strength of the Special Intensive Inspection Team, formed after the accident to check the 32.32 km Mumbai Metro 4 route, is down to 11. Bhisikar and Kharat were made part of the team on Saturday and removed on Monday. The suspended persons were supposed to carry out a safety inspection of the construction where the accident occurred.

The Special Intensive Inspection Team is expected to continue site visits for the next two days. Until all the missing safety measures are identified and rectified, construction work on the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali route will remain suspended.

In another decision, the services of the general consultant, DB Hill LBG, will be terminated immediately and in the next few days, steps will be initiated to appoint another general consultant. The general consultant is a consortium made up of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International and Louis Berger.

Additionally, 50 years after MMRDA’s inception, a vigilance cell will be established to keep an eye on the execution of projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This cell will have to carry out surprise visits to construction sites, carry out inspections and identify negligence if any.

The Metro 4 parapet wall, which crashed on Saturday was being constructed by a consortium of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA. Milan Road Buildtech was the subcontractor for the job.