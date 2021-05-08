Most relief material is distributed in BJP states, Maharashtra Congress alleges

Maharashtra Congress has once again slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for its alleged discrimination towards the non-BJP state governments including Maharashtra. The party has said that most of the relief material received from around 40 countries as Covid-19 ravaged in the country, was distributed to the select state under the rule of BJP.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the aid which was received in about 25 aircraft from various countries has been distributed mostly to BJP-ruled states. “Most of the states are BJP-ruled including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana. Maharashtra has got nothing from it. States governments have right on the relief material,” he said.

Sawant raised questions about why it being distributed through Central agencies instead of handing it over to the state governments directly. “Just like #PMcares fund, this centralised approach is with an intention to give extra power in hands of Modi. It is against federal structure as well…first they sat on it (the relief material) and when they started distributing it, Maharashtra is not in the list (sic),” Sawant has tweeted.

BJP’s media cell chief Vishwas Pathak said, “NITI Aayog CEO (chief operating officer) Amitabh Kant has already explained in detail how the aid received from all across the globe is being distributed transparently. According to the government data, 38 institutions in 31 states and union territories have received the aid. Just because Congress exists in hardly a few states they feel that the relief material is distributed more in BJP ruled states.”