Mother, sisters arrested for man’s death

Mumbai Three women have been arrested for accidentally killing a 25-year-old man after their attempts to calm him down during a seizure on Sunday evening resulted in his death.

The police said that Rajesh Kamaruddin Indorewala worked as a security guard at a Mumbai college, but had to leave his job after he began suffering from seizures.

During one such episode on Sunday at 9:15pm, Indorewala climbed the terrace of his residence at Nehru Nagar and was about to jump when his mother Durgeshwari Indorewala and sisters Suman and Krishna caught him and tied him up. The police added that Rajesh would often become violent during seizures.

“When Indorewala was overpowered, he became more aggressive and tried to loosen up and jump again,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.

When the three women spotted him trying to jump again, they tried to restrain him to calm him down but accidentally smothered him to death. When the man fell unconscious, they rushed him to the Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 10:15pm.

After the hospital authorities reported the matter to the police, the three were arrested for murder under section 302 of the Indian Code and Indorewala’s body was sent for post mortem.

“We have arrested the three women and presented them before the court on Monday where they were remanded in police custody,” added the officer.