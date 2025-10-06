Motilal Nagar revamp begins

MUMBAI: The initial work to redevelop Motilal Nagar layouts 1, 2, and 3 in Goregaon West, Mumbai’s second-largest revamp project spread across 143 acres of prime land along Goregaon’s New Link Road, has been underway for two weeks now. According to the plans, construction will commence on the open spaces in the area. Mumbai, India - October 03, 2025: Motilal Nagar, Goregaon West. Redevelopment work has started in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 03, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“We have begun soil testing at Motilal Nagar, which is the first step towards any construction activity,” said a MHADA official. When asked about the project’s construction plans, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MHADA, told Hindustan Times that it is in its final stages. Once submitted and approved by MHADA, the project details will be shared with the residents.

Originally built in the 1960s to house displaced project-affected persons (PAPs), the colony has suffered decades of neglect, with crumbling infrastructure on account of rampant illegal construction. Motilal Nagar redevelopment efforts began in 2013 and received legal clearances only this year. The Maharashtra government had granted the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project a “Special Project” status.

As per a government resolution, 1,600 sq ft for each residential apartment and 987 sq ft for commercial units post-redevelopment. The plots have 3,340 residential tenements and 328 commercial ones.

The redevelopment plan includes upgraded infrastructure, public amenities, and commercial spaces. This will initiate construction in open spaces such as large grounds, similar to the reconstruction of the BDD Chawl at Worli. By opting for a key-to-key methodology, residents can shift directly into their new homes without having to scout for rental accommodation during the construction period.

“Since no redevelopment housing project in Mumbai has previously offered such large homes to residents, especially with minimal displacement, the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project has become a major talking point in the city,” said Nikhil Dikshit, Founder and CEO at Shilp Associates, the architecture firm and coordinator with MHADA.

On March 11, Adani Properties secured the Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project after placing the highest bid of ₹36,000 crore with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The Construction & Development Agreement (C&DA) bid was opened in March after a legal battle in the Bombay High Court.

This July, MHADA signed an agreement with Adani Realty, the Adani Group’s real estate arm, for the implementation of Motilal Nagar as C&DA. The rehabilitation will be carried out over 5.8 lakh square metres, while the housing agency will receive 3.83 lakh square metres of constructed area by the C&DA. The rehabilitation and share of MHADA units is expected to be completed within seven years.

MHADA, via the C&DA model, aims to transform Motilal Nagar into a modern mixed-use hub, built around the concept of a “15-minute city”, an idea that promises access to transport, healthcare, education, shopping, entertainment and other amenities within a 15-minute radius while keeping its open green spaces largely intact. These also include large open spaces, gardens, pedestrian plazas and community hubs.