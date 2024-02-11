Motormen say no to overtime; 147 CR trains cancelled

Mumbai: A day after the motorman, Murlidhar Sharma, was run over while he was crossing tracks at Byculla, trains on Central Railway (CR) were impacted on Saturday as the motormen decided to work without doing any overtime. Commuters at the crowded platform due to the local train running late from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

As many motormen attended the funeral, they were unavailable for train operations. Consequently, around 147 trains, including 88 local train services during the evening peak hours, were cancelled throughout the day. The last rites of Sharma were scheduled for noon today but took place at 5pm when family members arrived.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Many trains were delayed by an average of 15-30 minutes, leading to crowding at railway stations and inside trains, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Sources said that the motormen are unhappy with the way the administration is treating them in case of minor technical faults as well, even though they are compensating by performing ‘Extra Detail’ or working overtime where a motorman works double the scheduled work hours.

The railway unions also wrote a letter to the administration about the scepticism among motormen about performing extra work hours.

“The administration finds unnecessary faults like instances of the signal passing at a red signal when the train might have barely gone a few meters. They are doing Extra Detail so that it doesn’t impact daily services, and the administration should keep this in mind,” said a motorman and member of the railway union.

There are around 450 motormen on CR manoeuvring 1,810 services every day. The unions claim that there are 25-30% unfilled vacancies.

On February 9, around 11.30 am, Sharma was run over by a long-distance train while he was crossing the rail line at Byculla station. It is alleged that Sharma had breached a red signal near Kurla on the Harbour line.

The railway officials said that this seems to be a case of trespass runover and that they are investigating further. However, the unions allege that he was under stress due to the incident of red signal passing.