MPCB to hold public hearing on proposed cement factory in Alibag

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is set to hold an environmental public hearing for proposed cement manufacturing plant in Shahpur and Shahbaj villages of Alibag taluka that will churn out about 4.5 million tonnes of cement per annum, and process about 0.5 million tonnes of fly-ash generated from thermal power plants per annum. The processed fly ash is proposed to be “used by local ready mix concrete players and construction contractors as a replacement of sand and cement in aggregate, helping in efficient disposal of fly ash.”

However, as per provisions of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification, the project’s EIA report has not been shared publicly, and only an executive summary has been made available at various offices of the district administration, MPCB and local gram panchayats in Alibag and Pen talukas. The hearing will take place on April 18, 2022.

To ensure smooth supply and transport of raw materials and finished products to and from the plant, the project proponent has also planned to construct a captive jetty, conveyor belt and associated storage facilities nearby. As per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, these facilities fall under CRZ – IA (mangroves and 50m buffer from mangroves), CRZ – III (rural) and CRZ – IVB (creek) areas, show publicly available documents.

The project site has been chosen due to its proximity to the Amba River, “to derive the benefit of having all transportation modes viz. road, rail and sea,” according to a site analysis submitted by Adani Cementation Limited (ACL) while seeking environmental clearance (EC) for the project.

Though the project proponent had earlier applied for EC separately for the two projects -- one being the cement plant and the other being the captive jetty -- the Maharashtra state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA) in June 2021 declined to clear the proposal placed before it for the captive jetty, and advised ACL to seek an integrated clearance from the union environment ministry for a ‘Category A’ project.

“Without a complete EIA report, how are citizens, environmental groups and affected communities expected to gauge the project’s impact? The MPCB should immediately make the report public. The EIA report should also be available on the union environment ministry’s Parivesh portal, but it seems that a copy of the same has been withheld, which is against the letter and spirit of the EIA notification. Cement plants are extremely polluting, and the Amba River area supports artisan fishing, which could be at risk because of this project,” said BN Kumar, director of Navi Mumbai-based NGO NatConnect Foundation, which tracks environmental matters in and around Raigad district.

Ashok Shingare, member secretary, MPCB did not respond to a request for comment.