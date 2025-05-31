MUMBAI: A 28-year-old employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) died while three others were severely injured after they were electrocuted while repairing a transformer at Arnala in Virar West on Friday. This was the third incident of a death caused by electrocution in the Vasai-Virar region in the last six days. MSEDCL employee dies of electrocution, three others injured

The deceased, Jayesh Gharat, was a resident of the Jambhulpada area near Navapur in Arnala. He is survived by his parents and two siblings. The three injured MSEDCL employees were identified as XX, YY, and ZZ.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday morning when the four MSEDCL employees climbed onto a transformer for repair work after residents reported a power outage in the area. While they were repairing the transformer, there was a sudden surge of electricity, which resulted in them getting electrocuted. Three of the workers were thrown off the transformer, while Gharat got stuck on the electrical setup and died on the spot.

The three injured employees were immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police said they reached the spot as soon as they came to know about the incident and brought Gharat’s body, which was hanging off a ladder, down with the help of the fire brigade.

Residents of Jambhulpada were shocked to hear about Gharat’s death. They said he was an excellent tennis and cricket player, and had joined MSEDCL two years ago after completing his education.

John Perera, president of the Electricity Consumers Association, said that none of the four MSEDCL employees were wearing any gloves or other safety gear while repairing the transformer. He added that the frequent cases of electrocution were occurring due to the negligence of MSEDCL and the state government.

“Not taking safety precautions and not maintaining the electrical wiring are the main causes of electrocution,” he said. “The lack of safety equipment for [MSEDCL] employees and the lack of proper communication after the power supply is disrupted are causes for concern.”

Perera also demanded an investigation into Gharat’s death, saying action should be taken against those found guilty. He also called for Gharat’s family to get proper assistance and compensation.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, MSEDCL confirmed the incident, saying it occurred while senior technician Nitin Salvi, electrical assistant Pawan Ingle, and external sources employee Jayesh Gharat were inspecting a 22KV power line that had tripped. “...while removing the safety cradle stuck on the DP structure on the line, Jayesh Gharat met with a fatal accident,” the statement said. A DP or double pole refers to a steel structure used to support high-voltage electrical equipment such as transformers.

MSEDCL did not specify whether Gharat and the three injured people were wearing any safety gear while working. The police have not booked anyone in the case yet, but are investigating the matter. For now, an accidental death report has been registered, an officer said.