MSEDCL to blame for 6-year-old’s electrocution: Thane residents

THANE: A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in the Indira Nagar area of Thane on Monday night. The tragic incident occurred when the deceased, Samar Sheikh, stepped out of his family’s tenement in a two-storeyed building in the slum settlement and came in contact with the iron staircase and safety grill, which was carrying live electric current, police said. Angry parents and local residents gathered outside the Shrinagar police station, demanding strict action against MSEDCL officials

Following the incident, angry parents and local residents gathered outside the Shrinagar police station, demanding strict action against officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Protestors alleged that MSEDCL staff had earlier in the day disconnected supply to the deceased’s tenement by cutting off the cable attached to the meter box near the staircase; the staff had failed to insulate the exposed live wire properly, allowing high-voltage current to pass through the iron staircase, leading to the boy’s death.

Amit Saraiya, a local corporator, said the boy’s death was a direct result of the negligence of MSEDCL officials, and strict action must be taken against those responsible.

“The bereaved family should also be adequately compensated,” he said.

He also demanded that the entire locality be thoroughly surveyed by the MSEDCL as live wires could be seen hanging dangerously all over, leaving enough scope for more such incidents in future.

Gaurav Dhavare, a local resident, repeated these concerns.

“Several areas in our neighborhood have dangerously exposed electrical cables due to the carelessness of MSEDCL officials. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to take corrective action,” Dhavare said.

Senior police inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare said the police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and a first information report (FIR) would be lodged once a report was received from the electrical inspector of MSEDCL.