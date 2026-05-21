Mumbai, The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation on Thursday announced that it has installed decommissioned Indian Navy warship 'Ex-INS Guldar' on the seabed near Nivati Rock in Sindhudurg district, marking the first submarine tourism project in the country. MTDC installs decommissioned warship on seabed off Sindhudurg beach for submarine tourism project

It was implemented in coordination with the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited , and is expected to position Maharashtra as a leader in marine and experiential tourism, the MTDC said in a statement.

The Union government approved a financial assistance of ₹46.91 crore, while the Maharashtra government granted ₹112.46 crore for the project.

Ex-INS Guldar was a "Magar-class" Landing Ship Tank warship that served the nation for nearly 39 years before being decommissioned on January 12, 2024. The vessel was launched at Gdynia Shipyard in Poland on 30 December 1985.

Measuring 83.9 metres in length, the ship was actively deployed in amphibious warfare operations, transportation of troops and logistics, coastal security, and various naval exercises.

Through Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders , Mumbai, the vessel was installed on the seabed on May 19, at a depth of approximately 22 metres at Nivati Rock off the Sindhudurg coast.

The site was selected following detailed scientific studies conducted by the Maharashtra Maritime Board and CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography , which certified that the area had no natural coral reefs and would not face adverse environmental impacts.

Prior to scuttling, the vessel underwent comprehensive environmental cleaning.

The strong steel structure of Ex-INS Guldar will now function as an artificial reef, promoting marine biodiversity, coral growth, fisheries resources, and ecological balance.

Under the project, tourists are expected to travel from the jetty to Nivati Rock via speedboat and then access the barge site, from where they will be able to observe coral formations and marine life within the ship through submarine or scuba experiences.

Information regarding diving slots, submarine bookings, and tourist facilities will soon be announced through MTDC's official channels, the Managing Director of the Corporation Neelesh R Gatne added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.