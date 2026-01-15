MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai (MU) will award degrees to 1,72,522 students and 602 PhD degrees at its annual convocation ceremony on January 17. The ceremony will be held at the Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall in Fort, where 21 medals will also be given out during the event. MU convocation: 1.72 lakh degrees, 602 PhDs to be awarded

The convocation will be attended by students who have completed undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The chief guest will be Ajay Sood, who will deliver the convocation address. The event will be presided over by vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni.

Of the 1,72,522 students receiving degrees, 1,49,982 students are from undergraduate courses and 22,540 from postgraduate programmes. They include 84,318 male students, 88,202 female students, and two students from other categories.

Undergraduate degrees include 74,729 male and 75,252 female students, while postgraduate degrees include 9,589 male students, 12,950 female students, and one student from the other category.

In addition, the university will confer 602 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees. These include 269 PhDs in Science and Technology, 145 in Commerce and Management, 109 in Humanities and 79 in Interdisciplinary Studies. It is the highest number of PhD degrees being conferred in a year.

After the convocation, the university will begin making degree certificates available digitally through DigiLocker, the government’s digitisation service. The process of uploading marksheets and credit details on DigiLocker is also underway.