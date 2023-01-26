Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MU postpones exams due to Maharashtra MLC elections

MU postpones exams due to Maharashtra MLC elections

Published on Jan 26, 2023

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has postponed around 30 exams scheduled for January 30 on account of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for the graduate and teacher constituency

HT Correspondent

All papers due on January 30 will now be conducted on February 7, 2023. The time and venue for all the exams will remain the same. Most exams, except for those in engineering and law, are for postgraduate students. MA, M Com, LLM, and MSc exams are scheduled for January 30, among others.

Several teacher organisations have asked for the postponement because they will be involved in the process and would like to leave on the day. Exams across faculties such as humanities, law, engineering, science, and commerce have been rescheduled.

