MUMBAI: The owner and a trainer of a gym in Mulund East were booked on Saturday for allegedly defrauding 205 members by abruptly shutting down the facility after collecting annual subscription fees. The accused collected approximately ₹20.05 lakh from the members, the police said. Mulund gym booked for duping over 200 members of ₹20 lakh

According to the police, Swapnil Nigot and Ajinkya Bhandwilkar rented some space at Hanuman Chowk, Mulund East and started Flexfit Gymnasium in February 2024. In July 2024, the gym was handed over to Salokhe, a trainer, to operate. The accused, Nigot and Salokhe, allegedly lured customers with heavily discounted annual membership plans and subsequently closed the gym without refunding the money.

Based on the complaint of a member, Nilesh Nandre, 53, a case was registered against them under Section 318(cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Nandre told the police that while searching for a gym, he visited Flexfit Gymnasium in May 2025, where he met Salokhe, who offered him an annual membership for ₹10,000.

The police said that after enrolling, Nandre recommended the scheme to several friends, who also signed up and paid the membership fee. They were able to use the gym for about two months. On August 9, they were informed that the gym would be shut down. The management allegedly cited a dispute with the property owner and assured members that the issue would be resolved within two to three days. As the gym management failed to pay the rent, the landlord locked the premises, leading to its shutdown. Despite repeated follow ups, their subscription amount was not refunded, prompting Nandre to approach the police.