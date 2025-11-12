Mumbai: A 40-year-old man from Mulund was booked on Monday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. The woman’s family alleged that he murdered her and fabricated the suicide note to frame it as a suicide, the police said. Mulund man booked for abetting wife’s suicide; family alleges murder

According to the police, the woman was found dead at her residence on November 8. Following this, her husband informed the family of her death and claimed she had ended her life after confessing to an extramarital affair in a note.

“The couple were married in 2014 and had two children. The accused, a volunteer with a spiritual organisation, often suspected his wife of having an affair and allegedly harassed and monitored her regularly,” said a police officer.

The victim’s brother told police that on October 23, during Diwali, he went to meet her sister, but there was no one at their house and that it was locked. When he called the husband, he was asked to meet near Mulund station, where he allegedly noticed injury marks on his sister’s body. When their mother questioned the husband about the injuries, he allegedly drove away with his wife, the officer said.

After the woman’s death on November 8, her family approached the Mulund police on Monday. Subsequently, the police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the husband. The family demanded a forensic examination of the suicide note, alleging it was written by the husband to cover up the murder.