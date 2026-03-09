Mulund residents launch signature drive demanding road widening as traffic fears mount

MUMBAI: With several streets dug up and carriageways narrowed, heavy traffic in parts of Mulund West has triggered growing fears among residents about road safety, particularly for elderly pedestrians. Concerned about the rising congestion and the risk of accidents, residents on Saturday launched a signature campaign demanding widening of key approach roads and construction of a long-pending road which was sanctioned in the Development Plan (DP) as far back as 1967 but never built. iMumbai, India - March 08, 2026: Road Widening at Veena Nagar flyover between phase 1 and phase 2 of Veena Nagar, Mulund, Hillside residence welfare association HIRWA organises signature campaign to urgently widen the Malabar Hill RD, Mulund Colony, Model Town Road and Veena Nagar Flyover and plan Traffic management before the situation becomes u manageable in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 08, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The campaign, organised by the Hillside Residents’ Welfare Association (HIRWA) at Pratap Singh Garden, saw more than 550 residents sign the petition within three hours. The association, which has been active on civic issues since 1988, said the drive focuses on widening Malabar Hill Road and the Veena Nagar flyover approach road- both crucial links connecting the Veena Nagar Phase II township to LBS Road.

Residents said the locality, which now houses nearly 15,000 people, currently has only three access roads, leaving the area vulnerable to severe congestion. They also renewed their demand for construction of the road approved in the DP.

According to the association, it had written to then agriculture minister Sharad Pawar in 2005 seeking the road’s construction and had received assurances that the project would be taken up. However, the work has yet to begin.

Residents fear the traffic situation will worsen significantly with upcoming redevelopment and large residential and commercial projects in the area. The association flagged concerns over the proposed Prestige City and Prestige Hills developments by the Prestige Group, which together include more than 4,000 residential units, a 30-storey commercial tower named Prestige Trade Centre, a shopping mall and call centres.

Locals said these projects are likely to bring thousands of additional residents, office-goers and visitors to the neighbourhood every day, putting further strain on already narrow access roads.

HIRWA has also written to chairpersons and secretaries of member cooperative housing societies urging them to organise similar signature drives within their premises. The association represents 31 housing societies comprising more than 90 buildings. The letter was issued by Bharat Soni, the association’s secretary.

The campaign calls for removal of three major traffic bottlenecks by widening the two key approach roads linking Veena Nagar township to LBS Road.

Dr Rajesh Mane, 57, a resident of Model Town who participated in the drive, said daily commutes are already affected by delays. “People already get stuck for around 15 minutes every day while returning from the office. Even before people move into the new projects, we can foresee the congestion that redevelopment and ongoing construction will cause,” he said.

HIRWA members said the association had written last year to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief and the chief minister seeking widening of the approach roads but had received no response so far.

Ashok Bhandari, another resident, said the Veena Nagar flyover approach road is around 20 feet wide, while Malabar Hill Road is similarly narrow, creating frequent bottlenecks. “If widening is not possible, we are open to alternatives such as a tunnel or a flyover. We want adequate infrastructure so the situation does not become unmanageable,” he said.

Prakash Paddikal, chairperson of HIRWA, said the issue reflects a larger problem with urban planning in the city. “This is not just about Mulund but about Mumbai. Redevelopment is happening everywhere without assessing whether road and commuting infrastructure can support it. Without adequate facilities, it will become a disaster,” he said.

Residents said the population in the area has steadily grown over the years while the road network has remained largely unchanged. The association plans to submit the collected signatures to the relevant authorities after the campaign concludes, urging the civic administration to put adequate traffic infrastructure in place before large residential and commercial projects become operational.