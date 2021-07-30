Mumbai: 15% water cut in SoBo, zero supply in few areas of western, eastern suburbs on August 3

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced that several areas in the island city including western suburbs and few areas of eastern suburbs will have 15% water cuts and several areas including Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Ram Mandir and Goregaon will have complete water cut on August 3.

The BMC said maintenance work is being carried out at Veravali water reservoir in Jogeshwari (East). In a statement, it said that it is conducting necessary maintenance work to ensure the force of water supply is increased in several areas of the city. However, for this connection of two pipelines will have to be undertaken, during which water connection will be discontinued in several areas.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to co-operate with the civic body and store required water.

The statement of BMC said around 20 wards in the city will remain impacted due to this. In areas between Mumbai Central to Churchgate followed by Bandra, and areas between Malad to Dahisar there will be 15% water cut on August 3 between 8.30am in the morning to 10.30pm in the night.

Further, areas between Goregaon to Andheri including Kurla and Ghatkopar will have zero water supply. Owing to the maintenance work, several areas in the city might also receive water in low force.

Meanwhile, the water level in seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city is 73.86%, which means there is sufficient water supply to last in the city till April 2022. The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.