Mumbai: 27-year-old run over by train

A 27-year-old woman died and two other persons were run over by a train on the trans-harbour line at Pawane MIDC on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Nazma Shaikh, Ezbul Shaikh, 39, and his wife, Shenur Shaikh, 28, were crossing the railway tracks below the Pawane bridge around 4.05pm. A train, which was going to Thane from Vashi, ran over Nazma and she died on the spot. Ezbul jumped into a nearby nullah and suffered injuries due to the fall, Shenur also jumped into the nullah, but she was partially hit by the train. They were later admitted to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital at Vashi.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP, said, “Prima facie, it appears that trains came from both sides (Thane and Vashi) when these people were crossing the tracks, and they got confused. Nazma’s husband was also with them, but he was walking around 20feet behind them when the accident took place. All of them were from Kopar Khairane and would sell fish in local markets.”

“There is a proper bridge for crossing the tracks in the area where the accident took place. The railways have also developed protective walls on both sides of the tracks to prevent illegal crossing,” Kesarkar said.