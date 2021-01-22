Mumbai actor booked for rape of stepmother, theft
Oshiwara police have booked a 40-year-old television actor for allegedly raping his 58-year-old stepmother and stealing cash and jewellery from her house which she shares with his 78-year-old father.
Police are also investigating a property dispute between the victim and the accused. According to police, the complainant woman is a resident of Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri (West), and third wife of the accused’s father, a director of television serials.
The woman in her complaint alleged that her stepson came to her house and forced himself on her when she was alone. She also claimed that he had stolen her jewellery from the cupboard.
Based on the statement of the victim, police registered a case of rape and theft against the accused. “A case has been registered under sections 376 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.
Police have not arrested the accused yet, as they are still verifying the woman’s complaint. “We are investigating whether the complaint was because of the property dispute between victim and her estranged husband and stepson.
According to police, the dispute is about the flat in which the woman lives and four shops in Andheri.
“Investigations are on and only after verifying the allegations will we be able to arrest the accused,” added Sanjay Bandale, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station.
