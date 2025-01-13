Menu Explore
Mumbai air quality improves since November last year

ByShreya Jachak
Jan 13, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Mumbai’s air quality improved to an AQI of 104, classified as 'satisfactory', with six stations reporting good conditions, but pollutants remain a concern.

Mumbai: On Sunday, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) showed significant improvement compared to November last year, registering a reading of 104, classified as ‘satisfactory.’ Despite the lingering haze over the city, six out of the 19 monitoring stations reported air quality in the satisfactory category, while Kurla recorded an AQI in the ‘good’ category. However, the majority of stations continued to report ‘moderate’ air quality, with particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 remaining the primary pollutants.

Mumbai air quality improves since November last year

In November and December, Mumbai’s AQI fluctuated between moderate, poor, and very poor categories. For the first time, the city has seen such a significant improvement. On Saturday, the overall AQI was recorded at 128.

The Continuous Air Quality Monitoring System (CAQMS) at Kurla recorded an AQI of 43, while Shivaji Nagar, which reported a very poor index last week, showed a reading of 100. Similarly, stations like Kandivali East, Bandra East, Powai, Mulund West, and Vasai West recorded satisfactory air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings are categorised as follows: 0-50: Good, 51-100: Satisfactory, 101-200: Moderate, 201-300: Poor, 301-400: Very Poor, Above 400: Severe.

Gufran Beig, Founder of IITM’s SAFAR and chair professor at NIAS, IISc, stated that this improvement is unlikely to last long and attributed it to rains in Northern India. “The western disturbance that caused rising temperatures has passed, and Northern India is experiencing rains, which have washed away external pollutants. As a result, the city is enjoying cleaner winds,” said Beig.

He added, “Once the rains subside in two to three days, temperatures will drop, moisture levels will decrease, and dust particles will again dominate the air, bringing AQI back to its typical winter levels.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather station in Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6°C and a minimum of 17.8°C. Meanwhile, the Colaba station recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9°C, 2.3°C above normal, and a minimum of 20°C.

