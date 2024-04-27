Mumbai airport receives hoax bomb call, case filed against unidentified caller

A case has been registered against an unidentified caller following a hoax bomb call at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Sharing the details about the incident, the Mumbai police said that a female staff working at the airport received a call from an unidentified individual regarding explosives at gate no.1 (Terminal-1) of the airport on Saturday. Following this, the employee alerted her seniors. Mumbai airport(ANI)

Shortly after, the MIAL officials informed the bomb squad and other security agencies about the incident. The person did not identify himself but said he was calling from ‘Navpada’. The Mumbai police have registered a case against the caller under sections 505 (1) (b), 506 (2) and 507 of the IPC in connection with the matter.

"A female employee working at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal-1 received a call from an unknown number about the bomb threat," the police said.

“The caller said that there was a bomb in Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport, after which the information was given to the Bomb Squad and the local police. Following this, the officials reached the spot and started an investigation,” they added.

"We are trying to trace the accused caller. Will discover the reason behind the call only after the accused is caught," the police said further.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Mumbai police recently booked an individual for making a hoax bomb call on a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight. According to the FIR, the airline personnel received the call at their call centre in Malad about a bomb on a flight leaving from Mumbai’s domestic airport.

“The message was relayed to the airline authorities and subsequently to the officials at the domestic airport at the soonest. By then the flight was ready for take-off with 67 passengers. The air traffic controller immediately asked the captain to delay the take-off,” said an official from the airport police.

The passengers' luggage was then unloaded and scanned by the dogs from the bomb detection squad. However, no objectionable object was found either on the flight or in any passenger's luggage.

(With ANI inputs)