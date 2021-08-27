Mumbai: BMC appeals citizens to get tested amid fear of 3rd Covid wave

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to citizens that they should get tested immediately, in case they turn symptomatic or come in contact with any Covid positive patient. The civic body wants to be cautious as the threat of the third wave of the pandemic looms large, said civic officials.

The BMC has appealed to citizens that they should get themselves tested at 250 civic-run centres where free testing camps are being conducted.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said, “Citizens should get tested for Covid-19 immediately if they come in contact with Covid infected patients or find any symptoms in themselves. Free Covid test facility on behalf of BMC is available at more than 250 centres in the city.”

As per predictions of experts and authorities, the third wave of Covid-19 cases is likely to be recorded anytime between September and November, during the festival season, civic officials pointed out.

Further, to handle the third wave of Covid in a better way, the BMC plans to increase testing figures from the daily 30-35 thousand tests to around 40-50 thousand tests. For example, on Thursday, the BMC conducted 35,870 tests in which 362 cases were detected positive which means a positivity rate of 1.00%.

Until now, 9,096,263 tests have been conducted in the city and the overall positivity rate is 8.16%. Mumbai was the first city in the country to liberalise testing for all citizens irrespective of being symptomatic or not on July 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 362 cases were reported followed by five deaths taking the tally to 742,763 cases and 15,968 deaths. The city’s recovery rate is 97.11% and the mortality rate is 2.14%.