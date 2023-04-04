MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest to Jamil Merchant, a prominent builder accused of spreading unrest in Malwani in Malad West during the Ram Navami procession on March 30. The protection, granted to him on March 31, will continue till April 6. Malwani riots: Court extends protection from arrest to builder Merchant

Merchant had approached the court for anticipatory bail after he was charged – along with scores of others - for pelting stones and throwing slippers on the devotees participating in Ram Navami procession.

Merchant had, however, claimed that police officers had asked his help to calm down the miscreants as he stayed in the locality. “After I helped the police, they even thanked me, but to my surprise, I was named as one of the accused,” Merchant said in a statement released on Monday.

He had also submitted a video in the court in support of his claims. “I have submitted the video recordings in court where the police officers are seen thanking me for my efforts,” said Merchant.

On March 31, the Malwani police arrested 20 people and booked 400 others for allegedly rioting, assault and unlawful assembly during the Ram Navami procession. The FIR has been registered against 12 men, including Jamil Merchant, and 400 unidentified people for pelting stones and throwing slippers on the devotees attending the procession.

Police officers said that on Thursday, Rakesh Harinath Yadav of Bajrang Dal and Mithilesh Singh of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had organised the procession from Ram Janki temple at Bajrang Chowk in Amnuj Wadi.

They said over 6,000 devotees attended the procession on which twice stones were pelted while it was on Abdul Hamid Road. The first alleged assault took place around 7.25 pm and the second around 8.45 pm when the procession reached the Ali Hazrat Masjid where around 250 men began shouting slogans, pelted stones and slippers at the procession.