Mumbai builder Paras Porwal allegedly dies by suicide

Well-known builder Paras Shantilal Porwal (57) allegedly died by suicide early on Thursday morning. Police officials said they found a suicide note blaming no one.

According to police, they were informed about the tragedy in the morning by a guard who told the family members of the builder and police.

Also Read: Financial stress behind Ambala murder-suicide: probe

Porwal had several construction projects in the city, police added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290