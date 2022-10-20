Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai builder Paras Porwal allegedly dies by suicide

Mumbai builder Paras Porwal allegedly dies by suicide

Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:55 PM IST

According to police, they were informed about the tragedy in the morning by a guard who told the family members of the builder and police

Porwal had several construction projects in the city, police said. (File image)
ByVinay Dalvi

Well-known builder Paras Shantilal Porwal (57) allegedly died by suicide early on Thursday morning. Police officials said they found a suicide note blaming no one.

Porwal had several construction projects in the city, police added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

