Mumbai, From brewing espresso to managing inventory and handling daily operations, neurodivergent adults are redefining hospitality at a Mumbai cafe, where inclusion has become a thriving business model. Mumbai cafe run by neurodivergent staff sets new model of hospitality, inclusion

Cafe Arpan uses specialised training modules and visual aids to help staff navigate complex kitchen tasks, said a representative of the establishment, which emphasises the 'dignity of labour'.

By placing neurodivergent individuals in front-facing roles, the cafe seeks to dismantle societal stigmas and showcase the tangible economic contributions of a demographic often sidelined in the traditional job market.

The eatery, which started operating in 2018, recently relocated its operations from Juhu to Vile Parle .

Neurodivergent is an umbrella term covering various developmental and cognitive variations such as autism, dyslexia and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder .

Beyond the economic empowerment, many of the staffers have gained newfound independence, said Sushama Nagarkar, founder of the Yash Charitable Trust, which runs the cafe.

"Our mission was to move beyond the traditional 'charity' mindset. We wanted to create a professional environment where our team members are seen as capable employees rather than beneficiaries," she told PTI.

Nagarkar, who drew inspiration from inclusive workspaces in the US and Europe, noted that neurodivergent individuals, who have long been relegated to exclusionary roles, need a place to keep themselves busy. "They had to be made to realise that the world is wonderful when you are not afraid of it," she said.

The cafe staff has been trained as per their specific needs, strengths and how to capitalise on them. The trust took the help of consultants to design the space so that neurodivergent staff can navigate easily, Nagarkar said.

Over the years, people have become more accepting towards the neurodivergent community, she pointed out.

"We are against the whole notion of feeling sorry for them. They bring value to our society. It is more about respecting them for who they are and that's what we are trying to work on...bringing a change in the mindset," she said.

For the patrons, the experience is a lesson in empathy. "The service here is as professional as any high-end cafe, but there is a warmth here that you don't find elsewhere," a customer said.

The cafe stands as a blueprint for how the private and social sectors can collaborate to create a more inclusive workforce, another customer added.

Since its inception, Cafe Arpan has gained recognition for its inclusive business model.

The new location aims to tap into the dense, community-centric demographic, further integrating the staff into mainstream society.

"Moving a business is a challenge for any professional, but for our team, it was a moment to prove that their skills are not just site-specific but truly transferable," Nagarkar said.

"It's a work in progress. The staff of six need to relearn and unlearn as they settle into the new premises," she said when asked if the team has adjusted to the new place.

On the logistical and social challenges in the initial setup process, Nagarkar said her organisation is a public charitable trust and they need funds.

"This is not about making a profit but bringing neurodivergent adults into the workforce and demonstrating to the community that they can contribute effectively. We need resources and society should also see the neurodivergent adults as contributing individuals," she said.

Regular patrons and disability rights advocates have hailed the move as a sign of the cafe's long-term sustainability.

Nagarkar said their trust's tiffin service continues in the Irla area, where the training and maintenance services are provided to the staff. There is a community kitchen where 40 to 50 lunches are provided to young neurodivergent children free of cost and some families who live on the streets, she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.