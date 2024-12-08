Mumbai can hope for a few cooler days and nights
Mumbai saw a drop in temperatures on Saturday, with a minimum of 20.7°C, after a week of heat. Air quality remained moderate at 126.
Mumbai: The city experienced a noticeable departure from sultry weather on Saturday, almost a week after Mumbaiites grappled with above normal temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 20.7°C, 1.9°C above normal levels, in Santacruz, which is the city’s base weather station at 5.30am. Saturday’s early morning temperature was a marked drop from the previous day’s 24.4°C, which was 4.6°C above the normal range.
Similarly, the minimum temperature in Colaba was 23.2°C as compared to 25.5°C on Friday.
Though daytime temperatures were like Friday, they were lower in South Mumbai as compared to Suburbs. At 1.5°C below normal, the maximum temperature recorded at Colaba was 31.2°C, while it was almost normal at 33.7°C at Santacruz.
For Sunday, IMD has forecast maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 32°C and 18°C respectively.
At 126, the city’s overall average air quality index as per the 4pm bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board fell in the moderate category.
