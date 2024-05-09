Mumbai celebrates USSR Victory Day

Mumbai: May 9 marks a pivotal day in Russian history, the triumph of Soviet forces over those of Nazi Germany, a crucial event in the conclusion of World War 2. Celebrated as a grand occasion in Russia, it includes military parades in the Red Square. Yet, in a pocket of Mumbai, the quaintly named Russian House on Pedder Road, this day is never overlooked. Mumbai, India. May 08, 2024: Russian children join the celebration of Victory Day at the Russian House in Mumbai, commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on May 9th, 1945. May 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“Celebrations—a medley of triumph for the victory and mourning for the sacrifices made by the Russians—take place a day before, on May 8. This tradition has been upheld for decades,” said Elena Remizova, head of the Russian House, the cultural arm of the Russian Consulate for around three years.

The programme commenced with a speech by Alexei V Surovtsev, consulate general of the Russian Consulate, followed by songs and performances in Russian that recounted the events of the war.

In attendance were a diverse group: Russian families living in Mumbai, diplomats, former military personnel with ties to Russia, and Russian aficionados. However, the Russians present were outnumbered by the Indian attendees. Remizova explained that this was due to the small number of Russian families living in Mumbai, most of whom are affiliated with the Russian Consulate. Notably, their children played a significant role in the performances.

One exception to the rule was Irina Mishra, a music teacher by profession and one of the main performers in the programme. “I’m married to an Indian, so I’ve been living here for 27 years,” she said. “But at the same time, I do not want to lose touch with my culture and the people of my country. So whenever there is an opportunity, I perform here.”

Among those present, sentiments varied. Some looked back at the USSR with nostalgia, while others rejected the parallels drawn between the former USSR and Nazi Germany and between present-day Russia and Ukraine.

A dentist, who has maintained an informal association with the Russian House and Consulate in the past, fondly recalled the documentary he co-created with a Russian friend and patient on the Great Patriotic War. “It was over a decade ago,” he reminisced, opting to remain anonymous. “Both of us narrated parts of the commentary on the entire war, from its very beginning to the very end, including the battle that took place before a river, offering only two options: victory or drowning. They won, of course. We overlaid it with visuals from the war, and the documentary was shown here and in Russia. A copy still remains with the Russian Consulate.”

When asked why he faithfully attends the Victory Day celebrations almost every year, he replied, “It is the significance of the day, to stand against fascism.”

Another attendee, Amol, had been participating in the anniversary celebrations for over a decade, ever since he completed a crash course in the Russian language with hopes of travelling and working in the country. “That didn’t work out, but I still keep in touch with the people I met here. It’s an opportunity to reconnect,” he said. His friend, also a Russian language student, utilised the language in his work as part of a pharmaceutical company.

“I’m deeply touched by Russian folk music, which has its roots in Slavic culture,” expressed Rajendra Biswas, another attendee. “It’s almost as if there still exists an Iron Curtain between Eastern European and Slavic cultures and the rest of the world, and this is the closest thing I have to it. I’ve been attending the celebrations for around five years now, and on occasions, it’s been even grander.”

The day before, on Tuesday, students and professors from the Centre of Eurasian Studies at Mumbai University gathered to present their research on the former USSR and to watch President Vladimir Putin’s presidential address. They too returned for the Victory Day celebrations.

Yogesh Borse, currently a professor in Jalgaon, presented his research on how the USSR and its victory influenced India, permeating through freedom fighters, the newly independent government, and culture. “Anna Bhau Sathe had been to Russia and wrote on his travels there, the book which was translated into many languages. The Russians did not understand his poetry and music, but they liked it,” he said.

The celebrations concluded with a dinner featuring Indian food and alcohol, as children joyfully ran along the stage they had just performed on. Additionally, it marked the opening of a new exhibition showcasing artwork depicting war scenes, women in labour, the evacuation of a Rembrandt painting, and occasional moments of peace in green fields throughout the war.