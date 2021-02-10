Mumbai civic body shortlists 7 more hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination drive
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted seven more private hospitals for the third phase of the vaccination programme. In the third phase, the BMC expects to vaccinate 3,000,000 senior citizens above the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities.
Last month, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC, seeking permission to allow them to inoculate general public. Following which, BMC issued a Google form to private hospitals asking them to submit details about their immunisation department.
As HT reported earlier, around 100 private hospitals filled up the forms, of which the civic body had shortlisted 13. An addition of seven private hospitals takes the total count to 20. “Our team is auditing the details submitted in the forms every day. So, we will keep adding the numbers if they have mentioned all the details sought in the form,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.
By next week, the BMC plans to begin physical inspection of hospitals to ensure the requisite infrastructure for inoculation is in place. “We are arranging for the teams and shortlisting the names of the hospitals. Once, we are done with it, we will start our inspection which is required before giving the final approval,” said Kakani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kirit Somaiya claims Shiv Sena MLA didn’t pay fine to Thane civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local trains for all: Maharashtra minister says govt positive about rescheduling timings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination in Maharashtra: Registration for third phase likely to begin from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than a lakh travel on Metro on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 87 of 82,884 showed side effects of vaccine in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s Haffkine institute should develop Covid-19 vaccine, says CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body shortlists 7 more hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cryptocurrency fraud: No bail to 2 members of gang that duped 15,810 of ₹113.10 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local trains for all in Mumbai? Not on Belapur-Kharkopar line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Dip in demand for engineering; no takers for 55,000 college seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MMRDA’s cycle vision back on track in BKC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Court acquits man held for killing mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC temporarily stays sarpanch elections in six districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No bail for man booked for sexual abuse of 5 kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire in Modella colony in Thane brought under control
- The fire broke out at 8pm and spread quickly as the walls of the flats were constructed with wood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox