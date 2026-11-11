Mumbai college student booked for raping woman at Madh Island party: Police

A Mumbai college student was booked for allegedly raping a woman at a party on Mumbai’s Madh Island last week, police said on Wednesday. The woman told police that she lost consciousness after consuming a sedative-laced drink at a college party on Madh Island on November 2.

According to police, a group of students from a Mumbai college had organised a party at Madh Island on November 2. During the party, the accused allegedly mixed a sedative into the woman’s drink, following which she lost consciousness. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, police officers said.

After regaining consciousness, the woman returned home and told her parents about the incident. Her family subsequently approached Juhu police station and lodged a complaint.

The case was later transferred to Malvani police station as the alleged incident took place on Madh Island, which falls under its jurisdiction.

An FIR was registered under sections 64(1) (punishment for ordinary cases of rape), 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 3(5) (legal principle of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have registered the FIR and are investigating the case. The CCTV recordings of the party venue and statements of other students will also be recorded,” a police officer from the Malvani police station said.