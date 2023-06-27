HR, KC colleges release second merit list; popular programmes see dip in percentage points

Mumbai: While the cut-offs for popular programmes in Churchgate-based HR and KC colleges saw a dip by two to four percentage points, the cutoff scores for emerging programmes have risen, according to the second merit list released by both colleges on Monday. HT Image

“There has been a marginal drop in the cut-off scores for popular programmes, while there has been an increase in applications for new and emerging programmes like BBA, data science and business analytics. As a result, the cutoff scores for these programs have risen. This indicates a shift in student preferences and the growing demand for these specialised programmes. A good number of students have applied for the five-year integrated law programme as well. There has been an enquiry about dual degree programmes for performing arts theatre as well as yoga and wellness,” Hemlata Bagla, vice-chancellor of HSNC University, said.

While at HR College, the second list for the first-year BCom degree course ended at 94%, around 1% lower than the first round, the merit list remained the same at KC College for the first year BCom degree course at 93.60%.

At KC College, the cutoff for first-year BSc degree courses dropped by nine to ten percentage points compared with the first merit list. Self-financed courses in both colleges remained high in demand, with cutoffs for courses like BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF), BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), and Bachelor’s in Management Studies (BMS) remaining between 90 and 95% in both institutes.