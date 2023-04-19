Cop dupes policeman, Mantralaya officer of 11 lakh on the pretext of delivering cheaper cars

Mumbai: A police officer was booked for allegedly duping another policeman and an officer from Mantralaya of ₹11 lakh combined on the pretext of providing cars at a lower price. The accused – identified as Ganesh Sarwade – failed to deliver the vehicles in the promised time. The complainant, Vilas Koli – who was a part of the security details of the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2020 – got acquainted with Sarwade, who was then posted in the protection branch of the Mumbai Police, said a police officer, adding, “Apparently, Sarwade had earlier helped several other colleagues acquire two-wheelers and four-wheelers at lower prices.” (Image for representation)

The complainant, Vilas Koli – who was a part of the security details of the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2020 – got acquainted with Sarwade, who was then posted in the protection branch of the Mumbai Police, said a police officer, adding, “Apparently, Sarwade had earlier helped several other colleagues acquire two-wheelers and four-wheelers at lower prices.”

He added that Koli also approached him to buy a car and paid ₹7 lakh. “Sarwade assured him to deliver the car within 45 days of the payment, however, he delayed the delivery and cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason,” added the police officer.

Meanwhile, Koli introduced a friend – Vishal Patil, an officer in the Mantralaya – to Sarwade. Patil wanted to buy a JCB. While the vehicle is sold for more than ₹26 lakh, the accused was offering it with the deeds and documents for ₹20 lakh.

“My friend did not get the JCB on time either after making the payment. We then demanded our money back. Sarwade was able to give back half of the amount,” Koli said to the police in his complaint. “Even now, the accused still owes the two of us ₹11 lakh collectively,” said Koli.

The accused has been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.