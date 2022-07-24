Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said.
The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. Police had launched the probe after a man was robbed of his mobile phone in suburban Mankhurd a few days back, he said.
"A person was nabbed while probing this case. He led the police to the man who had purchased the stolen mobile phone. Police recovered 32 mobile phones, including 21 iPhones, from his possession. On the information given by him, another 46 mobile phones including four iPhones recovered and six other accused were arrested," he said.
All the seven accused were booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.
Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.
Chandigarh | Man trying to book hotel room online falls prey to fraudsters
Two persons were arrested for duping a person on pretext of booking a room in Hotel Shivalik View. The accused have been identified as Ravi, 24, and Lokesh, 23, both hailing from Rajasthan. Complainant Jaswinder Singh Bedi said he had looked up on Google for the contact number of hotel Shivalik View. He found a mobile number and rang on it. When he did so, Rs 28,400 was deducted from his IDFC Credit Card.
Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded
Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation to prepare for the monsoon came under question. The MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.
Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021
With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently. Chandigarh's score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states. It focuses on education and schools as well.
