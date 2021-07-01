Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai couple arrested for diverting firm’s money into their accounts
Mumbai couple arrested for diverting firm’s money into their accounts

The couple is accused of diverting money into their seven personal accounts. Investigators said the man also allegedly diverted funds to some other individuals
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 07:18 PM IST

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a couple, who worked as assistant managers with United India Insurance Company, for allegedly siphoning off 8.09 crore from the company’s account. The main accused, Khushel Singh, looked after the accounts of the company’s corporate cell.

Also Read | HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases

The couple is accused of diverting money into their seven personal accounts. Investigators said Singh also allegedly diverted funds to some other individuals. An officer said details of these people were being obtained and the fraud amount may go up.

“We are also checking how Singh managed to dodge the audit system of the company to ensure the unauthorised transactions went undetected,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

