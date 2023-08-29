MUMBAI: Five months after a couple were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ghatkopar, poisoning has been ruled out as the cause of death by forensic experts and histopathologists. Ghatkopar couple’s death: Five months on, FSL, JJ rule out possibility of poisoning

The reports from Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and JJ Hospital’s histopathology department stated that no poisonous substance was found in the samples sent to them. Police now say that the couple might have died due to suffocation.

The deceased, Deepak Shah, 44, and his wife Tina Shah, 39, were residents of Kukreja Palace in Ghatkopar East and were found dead in their bathroom on Rangpanchami day in March this year.

Doctors who conducted post-mortem on their bodies at Rajawadi Hospital had reserved their opinions, pending reports of samples sent to the FSL and JJ Hospital.

“The police have sent their vomit found on the door of the deceased’s bathroom for a test. Apart from that viscera and blood samples were sent to Kalina and JJ Hospital for chemical analysis,” said a police officer who is a part of the probe.

“The reports suggested that no poisonous substance was found in the samples sent to them. The reports are nil for poisonous content. It appears that the couple died due to suffocation,” added the officer.

Deepak was into the garments business. ON March 8, he and his wife first celebrated Holi with their neighbours and family members in their building and later went to Juhu to join celebrations with a community group. They were found dead in their bathroom.

The incident came to light around 10 am the next day, when Deepak’s father, Shantilal Shah, called him on his mobile phone but did not get any response.

At noon, Reshma Gangurde, the domestic help, reached their house and rang the doorbell several times and when no one answered, she called Deepak and Tina on their mobiles, but got no response.

She then called Deepak’s father, who requested his brother living in another wing of the building, to go and check on the couple.

Shantilal’s brother then visited the couple’s house, opened it with a set of spare keys and found the two lying in the bathroom. The shower was running and there was vomit on the bathroom door.

Shocked family members reached the spot and immediately informed Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar. A police team went to the spot and the two were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The police official said that the couple appeared to have died while taking bath. He added that the police team has conducted investigation from all possible angles but haven’t got any concrete lead, to conclude as to the possible cause of their death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON