Mumbai court grants interim relief from arrest to BJP’s Mohit Kamboj in EOW case
MUMBAI: A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday granted interim relief from arrest to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj in connection with a purported bank loan fraud case registered against him by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police.
The EOW first information report (FIR) alleged that Kamboj’s company had availed a loan of ₹52 crore from the Indian Overseas Bank between 2011 and 2015 and diverted the same for other purposes and defaulted in repayment. Kamboj and two of his company’s directors had been booked by EOW.
Kamboj, former president of the Mumbai BJP youth wing, has, however, refuted the charges against him. In a tweet, he called the case a “fabricated FIR” and said the company in question was closed in 2017.
Kamboj on Wednesday night also tweeted some letters, claiming that the bank had withdrawn its complaint against him and accordingly written to the Mumbai police commissioner.
People aware of the matter said that an FIR under sections 420 (Cheating) and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Kamboj and two others on the complaint of the chief regional manager of the Indian Overseas Bank. The FIR was first registered at the MRA Marg police station and then transferred to EOW.
The bank made a complaint with EOW, which registered a case after a preliminary enquiry revealed presence of sufficient substance to register a criminal case.
Kamboj in a tweet on Tuesday night said: “My Sources:- Today A Fabricated FIR Is Registered Against Me In EOW Mumbai By CP Sanjay Panday ! If U Think By Putting FIR Against Me. In A Matter Which is long back settled and My Voice Can Be Suppress Or U Can Frighten Me Than U Are Wrong. I Will Go To Court With Facts.”
