Mumbai: Covid-19 Vaccine, lower prices bring back optimism in realty: Survey
The future seems brighter for the real estate sector this year after it faced a battering in 2020 courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.
The reason — introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine, reduction in realty prices, low-interest rates on home loans, improved economic activity as well as proactive steps taken by the government to help the sector.
This is according to a survey by Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy firm published on Tuesday. The survey, titled “Real Estate Sentiment Index”, is based on responses from 170 builders and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
“We are seeing a revival in economic activity and hiring taking place. Also, builders have lowered their prices and even interest rates on home loans have hit rock bottom. This will only result in more launches as well as sales in the coming months,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist and national director-research, Knight Frank. Sinha said that steps taken by the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty played a pivotal role in pushing up sales.
The real estate sector, which was facing a slowdown, suffered huge crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The realty sector came to a complete halt as new launches, sales and construction activity were unable to proceed due to financial issues and shortage of manual labour. However, the last months of 2020 saw improvement in new launches and sales, alongside the revival of construction activity.
Commenting on the report, Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director, Hiranandani Group of Companies, called it a resurgence of the realty sector. “We are seeing a renewed interest in home buying, and a large number of transactions have been taking place. This has vastly improved the sentiments which will be sustainable throughout this year. We also expect a positive Union budget which will script a revolution in the real estate sector,” said Hiranandani.
With a huge inventory piling up, builders have resorted to offering discounts as well as offers to consumers. Banks and NBFCs have also cut down interest rates significantly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra inoculates 41,470 healthcare workers in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police rescue kidnapped twin sons of builder in 2 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 7 of Covid-19 vaccination: Mumbai sees 68% turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise again; petrol in Mumbai now at ₹92.86 a litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Covid-19 Vaccine, lower prices bring back optimism in realty: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MNS files complaint against Maharashtra energy min over inflated power bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Declare disputed area Union Territory: Thackeray on Maha-K’taka border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 15.3 degrees, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season
- The IMD had forecast that minimum temperatures in and around Mumbai would drop owing to cold winds from the north.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPCB issues closure notice to chemical unit in Palghar over pollution concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray to release book on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur
- The labourer, who died, was working near the machine and he got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine, said a railway official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% of Mumbai suburban trains to resume service from Friday
- The additional local train services, being added from Friday in Mumbai, will only be available for the restricted categories of commuters allowed to travel on the network currently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Maharashtra handled farmers' stir maturely': Pawar jabs Centre over Delhi clash
- “From last 60 days, these farmers were sitting patiently, asking for the farm laws to be withdrawn but the government displayed no serious intentions,” said Pawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC order on ‘skin contact’ in sexual abuse to face test
- The HC stated that section 8 of the Pocso Act, which penalizes physical contact with sexual intent without penetration, did not apply here as the minor was still wearing her clothes when the accused groped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox