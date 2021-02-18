Mumbai: Decision on local train timing restriction to be taken after Feb 20
The final decision on the timing of local trains in Mumbai will be taken after February 20 as per Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. He said that they would review the situation after February 20 following which, decisions on the timing restrictions would be taken.
"Currently we cannot say that cases have increased due to the resumption of local trains. But we have decided to review it again after February 20 and the final decision will be taken at that time," he said on Wednesday.
As per reports, the decision was taken in the weekly meeting which was attended by representatives of the state government and health officials.
The general public were allowed to travel in Mumbai's local trains on February 1, after a gap of nearly 300 days, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trains currently are allowed to ferry the general public in three time slots: From the time of the start of the services till 7am, from 12 noon to 4pm, and from 9pm till the time of the closure of services for the day.
