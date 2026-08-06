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Mumbai doctor loses 1.35 cr to digital arrest, was convinced her account used to 'fund Pathankot attack'

The fraudsters kept the 74-year-old under a 15-day "digital arrest" and convinced her to liquidate investments after falsely linking her to terror funding.

Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 08:59:13 IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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The fear of being linked to terrorism proved devastating for a 74-year-old retired doctor from South Mumbai, who lost more than half of her lifetime savings ( 1.35 crore) after cybercriminals posing as officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) placed her under a 15-day “digital arrest”. Convincing her that her identity and bank accounts had been used to finance the 2016 Pathankot terror attack, the scammers coerced her into liquidating her investments and transferring the money to accounts they controlled.

A 74-year-old retired doctor from Mumbai was allegedly duped after cyber fraudsters posing as ATS and NIA officers placed her under a 15-day "digital arrest". (Representational image/ HT File)
A 74-year-old retired doctor from Mumbai was allegedly duped after cyber fraudsters posing as ATS and NIA officers placed her under a 15-day "digital arrest". (Representational image/ HT File)

According to the South Cyber police, the Girgaum resident retired from a South Mumbai hospital in 1997 and now lives with her elder sister. Her income primarily comes from investments in shares and fixed deposits.

Also read: ₹35 crore cyber fraud">23 booked over mule accounts linked to 35 crore cyber fraud

Fake terror funding claim

The ordeal began on July 17 when she received a call from a woman claiming to be an ATS officer attached to the Mumbai unit.

Soon afterwards, the woman received a video call from a man identifying himself as Deepak Sharma, who claimed to be an ATS officer based in Delhi.

According to police, the fraudster sent her what appeared to be official documents bearing the names of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), with her name printed on them.

“He told her they wanted to verify the money lying in her bank accounts and instructed her to transfer the funds to bank accounts provided by them. He assured her that once the verification was complete, the money would be returned,” the officer said.

The scammers repeatedly reassured the doctor that she had nothing to fear if the money was legitimately earned and urged her to cooperate with the investigation. The convincing-looking RBI and ED documents, coupled with the fraudsters appearing in police uniforms during video calls, made her believe the investigation was genuine.

Also read: The New Face of Cyber Fraud: The Scams Every Indian Should Know About

Victim liquidates investments

Trusting the men posing as investigators, the doctor prematurely broke her fixed deposits, withdrew money from her mutual funds and transferred the funds through RTGS into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

She eventually grew suspicious and confided in her niece, who immediately realised she had fallen victim to a cyber fraud. The family then contacted the cybercrime helpline 1930 on August 2.

Also read: Supreme Court tightens rules to curb 'digital arrests', RBI to frame SOPs to deal with mule bank accounts

The South Cyber police have registered a case under sections 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the doctor's digital arrest?

The scammers convinced her that her identity and bank accounts had been used to finance the 2016 Pathankot terror attack.

How did the fraudsters present themselves?

They posed as officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

What actions did the doctor take under pressure from the fraudsters?

She prematurely broke her fixed deposits, withdrew money from her mutual funds, and transferred the funds through RTGS into the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

What legal actions were taken against the scammers?

The South Cyber police have registered a case under sections 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
 
terrorismnational investigation agencyatscyber crime
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