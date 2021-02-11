Mumbai: Fire at underground Metro-3 station; no injuries reported
A fire was reported at Mumbai’s Metro-3 underground Seepz station on Thursday afternoon. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), 12 power cables were damaged in the fire. The incident was reported at around 1.40pm and was brought under control immediately.
An MMRC spokesperson said, “No person was hurt in the incident. Power was restored in the area through an alternate source. The traffic on the decking has also been restored.”
Metro-3 is a 33.5 km underground corridor connecting Colaba-Seepz being constructed by MMRC.
