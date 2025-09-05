21,000 cops, drones, AI: Mumbai police gear up for Ganesh Visarjan
More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai for the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations to ensure smooth and safe idol immersions, which are performed on the final day of the Ganesh festival.
Authorities are going all out this year. For the first time, the police will use artificial intelligence for route management and other traffic-related updates.
The city is preparing for the immersion of more than 1.75 lakh household Ganesh idols and around 6,500 community idols at designated immersion spots, including beaches, lakes, and 205 artificial ponds created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The police have prepared the security detail with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said, adding that life guards will also be stationed at immersion sites.
Ganesh Visarjan: Here are the top updates
- For the first time, Mumbai Police will deploy artificial intelligence to assist with real-time traffic management, helping to optimise immersion route flows and issue alerts to prevent congestion.
- A total of 12 Additional Commissioners, 40 Deputy Commissioners, 61 Assistant Commissioners, 3,000 officers, and 18,000 constables and personnel will be deployed across the city.
- He said that in addition to this, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force, four of the Central Armed Police Forces, quick response teams, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be stationed.
- Additionally, 10,000 CCTV cameras will monitor the city from afar, and drone surveillance will monitor crowd movement at key locations.
- However, the use of private drones has been strictly prohibited to avoid interference with official surveillance.
- At least 6,500 community Ganesh idols and 1.75 lakh household idols will be immersed at various beaches, other water bodies, and 205 artificial lakes in the city, said Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).
- The police have prepared the security detail with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
- Traffic police will also be deployed in the city to ensure a smooth movement of vehicles, said Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).
