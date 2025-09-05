21,000 cops, drones, AI: Mumbai police gear up for Ganesh Visarjan

More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai for the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations to ensure smooth and safe idol immersions, which are performed on the final day of the Ganesh festival. The police have prepared the security detail with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.(REUTERS)

As many as 12 additional commissioners of police, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers and 18,000 police personnel will be part of the deployment, the official said.

Authorities are going all out this year. For the first time, the police will use artificial intelligence for route management and other traffic-related updates.

The city is preparing for the immersion of more than 1.75 lakh household Ganesh idols and around 6,500 community idols at designated immersion spots, including beaches, lakes, and 205 artificial ponds created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The police have prepared the security detail with the help of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said, adding that life guards will also be stationed at immersion sites.

