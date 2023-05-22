Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde govt undertakes outreach programme at a cost of 125 crore

Shinde govt undertakes outreach programme at a cost of 125 crore

BySurendra P Gangan
May 22, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to go aggressive on public outreach and has chalked out a drive to reach out to at least 2

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to go aggressive on public outreach and has chalked out a drive to reach out to at least 2.7 million people in the next two months by spending over 125 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

Through the outreach programme, being implemented across the state by extending thousands of state and central schemes, the state government hopes to create goodwill ahead of the ensuing local body polls.

The state government is all set to spend a whopping 52.91 crore on the publicity of the drive called ‘Shashan Apalya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) to be implemented in the next two months until July 18. A special budgetary allocation has been made for it.

The government has also made special arrangements to spend 30 crore, out of the total 15,150 crore earmarked for development works in 36 districts of the state, in the outreach programme.

To mobilise more funds, the government has directed 70 crore to be pulled from area development funds of legislators. Out of 5 crore that each legislator gets to spend for local development works, they have been told to utilise up to 20 lakh towards the outreach programme.

Thus, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has made the arrangement of over 125 crore for the outreach programme, through which the state government wishes to woo voters ahead of the local body polls.

In the inaugural function of the drive last week in Patan, Satara, the state government distributed certificates and government documents to over 27,000 beneficiaries. The beneficiaries were given foodgrains and agricultural goods in a huge trunk at the grand event chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Officials from the finance department were reportedly not in favour of the huge expenditure during the drive.

“The political leadership wanted to increase the allocation made from the district planning fund and the areas development funds to which we opposed,” said a senior official from Mantralaya.

“As far as the area development fund is concerned, legislators from opposition parties are unlikely to agree to divert the funds from their allocation and thus the diversion of 70 crore may not fully realise,” added the official.

“However, the funds can be diverted from the district development funds as it is done by the ministers. The spending on the advertisement and campaign is perhaps highest on any drive in the recent past,” said the official.

Abdul Sattar, agriculture minister and Shinde camp leader, said, “We are having a grand event in Kannad assembly constituency as a part of the drive. We expect to take thousands of state and central government schemes to people, especially our voters.”

The drive is reportedly undertaken to woo the voters ahead of the polls to 24 municipal corporations and 26 district councils and other local bodies in which over 90% of the population is expected to vote. The elections are expected to be held in October–November this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

Topics
mumbai local body polls
mumbai local body polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out