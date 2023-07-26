Mumbai police to outsource 3,000 personnel

Mumbai: To address a scarcity of constables in Mumbai, the state government has decided to recruit 3,000 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) on contract for 11 months. HT Image

The MSSC works as the official security agency providing security to government and semi-government establishments.

In a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the home department has given a nod for contractual recruitment. According to the home department, the Mumbai police force has a sanctioned strength of 40,623, of which around 10,000 posts of constables and drivers are vacant.

While the ongoing recruitment drive will fill 7,076 posts of constables and 994 drivers, there will be a shortage of around 3,000 constables.

“The 7,076 constables to be recruited will take at least two years to join the force as they will have to undergo training. Until then, the Mumbai police commissioner has been empowered to recruit 3,000 constables from the MSSC on contract for 11 months,” the order said.

“This will help us to address the shortage of the constables in the wake of the heavy chunk of diverted for VVIP bandobast. We are recruiting the personnel from the MSSC following the due process. The process has to be undertaken by Mumbai CP and director general of the MSSC,” a home department official said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have opposed the contract recruitment in the police force. Leader of the opposition in state legislative council Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said, “Youth of the state have been facing unemployment. Instead of giving government jobs to youths in the police department, why does the government want to recruit personnel on a contract basis? It is a totally wrong decision and the police recruited directly as government servants and should be recruited in due process.”

He also expressed concern over the effects of contract police recruitment and warned that such kind of recruitment would create law and order problems in the state.

Additional chief secretary Sujata Saunik said, “The decision was taken as per the demand of the Mumbai police commissioner.”

This has been the third such decision of the Ekanth Shinde government to recruit employees on a contract basis. Last year, the government appointed six agencies to recruit technical experts and temporary staff from the open market. Last month, the school education department allowed the recruitment of retired teachers in district council schools until 13,000 newly-recruited teachers joined the service.

Box

19,553 girls, women go missing in 5 months of this year: Anil Deshmukh

Former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh, through a point of information raised in the legislative Assembly, alleged that 19,553 girls and women have gone missing in the first five months of 2023. He said that earlier information was of 5,610 women that had gone missing from January to May 2023, but as per the revised information the figure is 19,553. “Maharashtra stands third in the cases related to the atrocities against women and the rise in these cases in the period is a whopping 9.57%. This has led to the fear among the women,” he said.

Responding to it, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the state government to look into the matter. Earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on July 16, “95% of these women have come back home and the percentage is highest in the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON