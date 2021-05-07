Mumbai is a model for entire country in Covid management: HC

charul.shah@htlive.com

“Mumbai is a model for the entire country for its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the government should consider emulating in other parts of the state,” said a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni of the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday, praising the efforts taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The HC was hearing public interest litigations concerning treatment, shortage of facilities and drugs across the state.

The court said the BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal should hold a video conference with commissioners of other municipal corporations in the state and share the details of the model adopted by the civic body.

During the hearing, the counsel for BMC had submitted a data sheet detailing the ground position of the facilities and availability of medicine, oxygen and beds at the various Covid centres.

Looking at the data the court noticed that Mumbai’s Covid facilities have availability of more beds. The court hence asked the BMC to share the data regarding the availability of extra beds and check if patients from nearby districts can be shifted to facilities in Mumbai for treatment.

During the course of the hearing, the bench expressed concern over a considerable increase in cases and a huge number of active cases in Pune district and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. The court suggested that the state government and PMC should consider imposing drastic measures to contain the spread of the deadly infection in the area. HC said, if required, PMC should take help from BMC, which according to the court managed to control the numbers and situation in the city.

HC has now directed the PMC commissioner to file a detailed affidavit listing the steps being taken to control the spread of Covid-19. “Don’t wait for our orders. We don’t want to pass any directions crossing our boundaries. But you start taking immediate actions. You may take help from the BMC commissioner about their model,” the court said to the counsel representing PMC.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted a note containing a detailed status report on Covid management across Maharashtra.

Taking note of reports suggesting the impending third Covid wave, HC asked the state government to set up a group that would study the data to prepare for the state machinery for the third wave.

The court asked the government if there was any group of expert set up to analyse the area-wise data, as to which areas have recorded a surge in cases and why. You should try to find out as to why there was a surge in only one particular part, the judges said.

Observing that the data would be of great use to prepare for a future crisis, the judges said “we must be prepared for the third wave.” “There needs a scientific approach to understand this,” the bench said.