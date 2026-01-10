Mumbai is my karmabhoomi: Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Calling Mumbai his “karmabhoomi” (place of work), chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he had transformed the city with his vision and hard work. Fadnavis was reacting to remarks made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, that he didn’t understand Mumbai’s problems and challenges as he was not born in the city. iMumbai, India - January 09, 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Mahayuti election rally at Andheri ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, India, on Feiday, January 09, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Raj alleged this in a joint interview with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. The Sena (UBT) and MNS are contesting the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections together. The interview was published in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana.

Fadnavis asked Uddhav what he had done for Mumbai in the last 25 years when his party was in power in the BMC, “even though he was born in Mumbai”.

He made these remarks while addressing the BJP’s campaign rallies on Friday – first at the Sher-e-Punjab colony in Andheri east and the second in Chembur, where he read out a list of development projects his government had undertaken in Mumbai.

Fadnavis took potshots at the Thackeray cousins, saying, “I spoke at various places including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Thane and Nagpur, and listed my vision for these cities by giving interviews there. And, here, the two (Thackeray cousins) gave an interview in their home. The interviewer (Sanjay Raut) also belonged to their parivar.”

To counter the Thackeray cousins’ appeal to the Marathi manoos, their main vote bank, Fadnavis said: “The basic need of the Marathi people is that they want a house in Mumbai. Since they didn’t get (affordable) houses in Mumbai, they went to Vasai-Virar in the last 25 years. We gave houses to the Marathi people in BDD Chawl. Those having houses of 100 sq ft got houses of 500 sq ft.

He added, “We executed housing schemes in Patra Chawl, Abhyudaya Nagar; we gave houses to common folk.’’

In his speech, Fadnavis focused on infrastructure projects, the expansion of the metro network, trains and housing. He said there was corruption in slum rehabilitation and his government had cancelled many Letters of Intent (commencement certificates) with developers and instead executed many SRA projects through the BMC, MHADA and other agencies.

He said the government was extending the Eastern Freeway to Thane. Chembur was being decongested, and a cable-stayed bridge would eliminate congestion in Kalina. He also said the first phase of Metro 2B will be initiated this year.

Fadnavis also campaigned for the party’s Dharavi candidates and said all eligible slum-dwellers will be rehoused in Dharavi. He also said the traditional potters and leather business will be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself and given a five-year tax holiday.

He also said he had cleared hurdles in the Gargai water supply project, which will augment Mumbai’s water supply by 500 million litres a day (MLD).