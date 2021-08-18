Mumbai: Local train services on CST-Vadala harbour line resume after brief outage

The local train services on the harbour line in Mumbai resumed on Wednesday evening after a brief outage. The services were affected between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala due to power power supply problem, as announced by Central Railway.

"Due to power supply problem at Vadala, suburban services between CSMT and Vadala/Kurla on harbour line are held up. Suburban services are running on other lines," it said on Twitter.

Suburban services are running on other lines. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 18, 2021





Later, the Central Railway posted another tweet which said that services have resumed and operations are running normally.

"Harbour line services resume. Suburban services are running on all lines," the tweet said.