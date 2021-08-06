Mumbai local trains for all: Aaditya Thackeray hints at relaxations in 2-3 days

As Bharatiya Janata Party leaders held rasta-roko and rail-bharo protests in various parts of Mumbai demanding that general public be allowed to use local train services, state minister Aaditya Thackeray hinted that the state could allow fully vaccinated people to use local trains soon.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting with representatives of hotel and restaurant owners’ associations, however, said there will be no immediate increase in business hours for eateries and the state would review the situation in areas where relaxations were provided earlier this week, and in districts where the situation is still serious before allowing more operational hours for eateries.

The demand to open up local trains in Mumbai has been growing from all quarters, along with demand for more business hours for eateries/restaurants in Mumbai and other areas, additional operational hours to shops and establishments in districts where Covid activity is still high.

The state government on August 2 announced relaxations in 25 districts, but kept 11 districts under level three curbs as the weekly positivity and growth rates were higher than the state’s overall averages. In Mumbai, the eateries are allowed to operate till 4pm.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 5,539 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. The state recorded under-6000 cases after a gap of four days. Maharashtra added 187 fresh fatalities, taking the toll to 133,717. The active cases in the state stood at 74,483. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 210,425 samples and had a positivity rate of 2.63%. Mumbai, meanwhile, added 307 fresh cases. The active cases in the city stood at 5,147. Mumbai reported eight deaths, pushing the death toll to 15,937.

Reacting to opposition’s protests, Aaditya, who heads the environment and tourism departments, said they “should act responsibly” as the state has to apply caution and make decision as per the situation. “I think one should act in a responsible manner. In other countries where vaccination has been done [to a large extent], like in the US, UK, the cases are rising again. We are concerned about people’s lives. About [restarting] railways, we have been holding deliberations for past few weeks. In the next two-three days, you will know what relaxations can be given for double vaccinated population, not just on trains, but in other activities as well. We are carefully discussing these issues and you will know about it soon,” Aaditya said on Friday.

Aaditya further said that the main aim of the state government was to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra. “It is important that we apply caution and not come to a state where hospitals have to be filled up again. With this aim, we have to look at the situation and work... We have increased hospitals, medical facilities and oxygen supply as well but it should be our first responsibility that people don’t get the infection,” he said.

People close to chief minister Thackeray said that he could address the state on Sunday to apprise people about government’s decision on further relaxations and to pacify the traders and small business owners.

Senior state officials said the government is tilted toward allowing only people who have taken both the jabs as opening up trains for all in February brought in the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the state earlier than expected. The chief minister was wary of reopening local trains but after the Bombay High Court has asked the state to consider allowing fully vaccinated people, the decision-making is gaining pace, senior state officials said.

“The recommendation that has gone from the two departments [health and relief and rehabilitation] is to allow only fully vaccinated persons. Trains currently carry about 700,000 passengers daily and we cannot allow everybody to travel as it would increase the risk. If one recalls, the second wave came earlier as trains were opened for all from February. Only double vaccinated people should be allowed. The availability of vaccines is much better now, unlike in June. This decision will give push to people to get vaccinated,” the senior official said requesting anonymity, he added that the CM will make a decision in a couple of days.

Another senior official said the state government will hold discussions with railway officials on the move. “We are considering common cards identifying people as fully vaccinated, but the checking will have to done by the railways. As they carry out random checking of passengers for tickets and season passes, they can do it for this as well. There is no foolproof manner to check everybody unfortunately,” the second official said.

Thackeray in a the meeting with hotel and restaurant associations said that they have to move ahead with caution as they state wants to keep the possible third wave of Covid infections as low as possible. Representatives from Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (Ahar), Hotel Owners’ Association, National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and others met Thackeray at Varsha bungalow, CM’s official residence to demand increase in timings for eateries.

A statement from the chief minister’s office quoted Thackeray, “We want to restart everything as it was pre-Covid. Right now, we have provided some relaxation in curbs in the first phase. In that, we have given more relaxation to open areas or outdoor activities. We have to take cautious steps about indoor activities. There was a huge demand of oxygen supply in the second wave, the Centre has already said that the third wave could require more oxygen. We will review situation, including rate of infections and active cases, in areas where relaxations were given.”