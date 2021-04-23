Mumbai locals step up checking as stricter curbs come into force in Maharashtra

As stricter restrictions came into force in Maharashtra from April 23, local train services of Mumbai were shut for the general public and checking for identity cards was intensified on Friday. According to the new restriction that came into effect from 8pm on Thursday, only government officials, health workers, people requiring medical treatment and disabled persons are allowed to travel by local trains. People who were earlier considered as essential workers in previous orders of the government has not been included in the modified list under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's 'Break-the-Chain' programme. This restriction will be in place till 7am on May 1.

Accredited media personnel were also excluded from the list.

Maharashtra imposes full lockdown from today

As announced before, the railways limited the number of entry and exit points at stations to prevent crowding. Preparing for the new restrictions, the Central Railways earlier said that train tickets will be issued only at ticket counters during this period. All other modes of bookings like ATVMs, JTBS (Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva) and UTS will remain disabled till future orders.

Travellers coming from outstation trains are also not being permitted to travel in local trains.

This is the first time after February 1 that Mumbai local services have been curtailed because of the rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra. After being partially suspended for 10 months since March 2020, the suburban railway services resumed from February 1 and since mid-February, the cases started rising.

As Mumbai Police came to the rescue of Mumbaikars finding themselves in a quandary because of the fresh restrictions on Twitter, it received several queries on Mumbai local services.





Sorry but it’s not allowed. According to govt notification, only govt officials and medical officials/medical emergencies are allowed to use local train. Long distance trains can be used by others subject to conditions given in the notification. https://t.co/DYULTE28pD — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2021

Since February, the state government has been trying to avoid a lockdown in the state as it endangers the livelihoods of people. In March-April, as Covid-19 cases in the state spiralled, the state started taking containment measures by gradually announcing night curfew, weekend lockdown, the imposition of Section 144 etc.

In its latest order, which is officially not being called a lockdown, the government has mandated that Mumbai local tickets will be issued only to government staff, medical staff, people needing medical treatment and disabled after checking their documents.

Public buses too are plying at 50 per cent of their capacity with no standing passengers from today.