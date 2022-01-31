Mumbai logs less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.10%

Mumbai on Monday saw a fall in Covid-19 cases for the second straight day. The country’s financial capital reported 960 new infections of the coronavirus disease and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 9,900. The city had recorded 1,160 cases and 10 fatalities a day ago.

The daily positivity rate currently stood at 2.10 per cent, while the cumulative case count has touched 10,46,590.

As many as 91 patients were found infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 of whom eight were from Mumbai.

Also, 1,837 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total recoveries to 10,17,288, according to latest data shared by the city’s civic body. Currently, 2215 of 37,576 beds remained occupied.

Meanwhile, 57,686 samples were tested for the viral disease during the day.

The latest surge in Covid cases was witnessed in Mumbai in the third week of December and peaked in early January.

Mumbai had logged 20,971 Covid -19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.