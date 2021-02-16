Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office
The Wadala government railway police (GRP) arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable with a knife and ransacking the Sewree station master’s office on Monday morning.
The incident took place at Sewree railway station when RPF constable Nilesh Arjun Jagdale was on duty at platform No 1 near the station master’s office. As Jagdale was making his rounds, the accused, identified as Naved Khan, called out to him and approached him with the knife in hand. Khan, who was inebriated, pointed the knife at the constable’s throat and threatened him.
With the help of a home guard, Jagdale made Khan sit in the station master’s office and tried to calm him down.
“Khan got irked and threatened to press charges of assault against Jagdale. The constable tried to talk to Khan but the accused then picked up a glass bottle from the table and broke it,” said an officer from Wadala GRP.
Khan then tried attacking Jagdale with the broken piece of glass but the constable escaped unhurt.
Fearing that Khan might get more violent, Jagdale then locked him in the station master’s room and called up the GRP. Khan then ransacked the office.
“We have arrested Khan for assaulting an officer on duty and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code *IPC),” said the officer.
