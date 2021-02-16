IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office
The constable tried to talk to Khan but the accused then picked up a glass bottle from the table and broke it.
The constable tried to talk to Khan but the accused then picked up a glass bottle from the table and broke it.
mumbai news

Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office

The Wadala government railway police (GRP) arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable with a knife and ransacking the Sewree station master’s office on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:20 AM IST

The Wadala government railway police (GRP) arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable with a knife and ransacking the Sewree station master’s office on Monday morning.

The incident took place at Sewree railway station when RPF constable Nilesh Arjun Jagdale was on duty at platform No 1 near the station master’s office. As Jagdale was making his rounds, the accused, identified as Naved Khan, called out to him and approached him with the knife in hand. Khan, who was inebriated, pointed the knife at the constable’s throat and threatened him.

With the help of a home guard, Jagdale made Khan sit in the station master’s office and tried to calm him down.

“Khan got irked and threatened to press charges of assault against Jagdale. The constable tried to talk to Khan but the accused then picked up a glass bottle from the table and broke it,” said an officer from Wadala GRP.

Khan then tried attacking Jagdale with the broken piece of glass but the constable escaped unhurt.

Fearing that Khan might get more violent, Jagdale then locked him in the station master’s room and called up the GRP. Khan then ransacked the office.

“We have arrested Khan for assaulting an officer on duty and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code *IPC),” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The victim had sustained stab injuries on her abdomen and had suffered severe blood loss. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim had sustained stab injuries on her abdomen and had suffered severe blood loss. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Woman dies after being stabbed by boyfriend outside Mumbai’s KEM Hospital

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:28 AM IST
A contractual employee with the Covid care centre at KEM Hospital succumbed to her injuries after her 36-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times outside the state-run hospital on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The constable tried to talk to Khan but the accused then picked up a glass bottle from the table and broke it.
The constable tried to talk to Khan but the accused then picked up a glass bottle from the table and broke it.
mumbai news

Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The Wadala government railway police (GRP) arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable with a knife and ransacking the Sewree station master’s office on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors at the tiger enclosure in Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo after it reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Visitors at the tiger enclosure in Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo after it reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Byculla zoo gets 1,400 visitors on Day 1 of reopening, to go live on social media today

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
After being shut for almost one year, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as Byculla zoo, opened its gates to the public on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Pointing to upcoming board exams, city schools and parents of students took to social media on Monday, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow schools to reopen partially
READ FULL STORY
Close
MU received confirmation letters from collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane rural and other districts with MU-affiliated colleges. (HT Photo)
MU received confirmation letters from collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane rural and other districts with MU-affiliated colleges. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular directing affiliated colleges in the city to postpone reopening until February 22, officials released another circular late on Sunday, stating all affiliated colleges — barring those in Mumbai city and suburbs — can reopen starting February 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
JM Joshi allegedly created a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, which was then used to hold funds from his Indian businesses.
JM Joshi allegedly created a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, which was then used to hold funds from his Indian businesses.
mumbai news

I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of 1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department on Monday said that unaccounted transactions of around 1,500 crore have been found in their six-day-long major search operation carried out at various premises linked to gutkha baron JM Joshi and his son, actor Sachiin Joshi, who is presently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 24 after ED gave an oral assurance that it will not take any coercive action against the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a statement from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar has expelled Mani C Kappan. (HT FILE)
According to a statement from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar has expelled Mani C Kappan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The decision was taken after Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC. (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city breathed its cleanest air so far this year as rising temperatures and wind from the sea cleared up pollution
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sajjan Pawar, 40, and his nephew Prashant Pawar, 32, at their farm in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
Sajjan Pawar, 40, and his nephew Prashant Pawar, 32, at their farm in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Panvel taluka officials claimed this is a first such experiment in Panvel and could now be replicated in other parts of the taluka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’

By Faisal Malik and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
According to data released by the government on Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Vinod Mishra had last week filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT FILE)
BJP leader Vinod Mishra had last week filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body releases frozen 350-crore corporators’ funds

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The money was frozen on Friday after BJP leader Vinod Mishra filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) last week alleging misappropriation of funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
While opposing the bail application of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who is one of the 16 accused named in the television rating points (TRP) manipulation case, the state informed the Bombay high court (HC) that Dasgupta had rigged TV ratings since 2017 in connivance with the anchor of a news channel and had also silenced an employee who had raised objections to the sudden spike in the ratings of an English news channel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some research scholars at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune have also alleged irregular disbursement of fellowship. (HT FILE)
Some research scholars at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune have also alleged irregular disbursement of fellowship. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Delay in fellowships pushes research scholars in science and tech institutes into debt

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
CSIR, the apex body that runs the fellowships programme for both junior and senior researchers in science and technology institutes, said the delay in disbursements was a matter of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP